The Friends of the Brentwood Library has announced its November artists for its Gallery Wall and Showcase Display.
The November Gallery will feature the paintings of Cindy Billingsley, while the November Showcases will display the sculpture of Ned LaBonne.
November Gallery Artist: Cindy Billingsley
Cindy is a local painter and sculptor whose work has been shown and sold both nationally and internationally. She has several bodies of work focusing on the plight of endangered animals and human issues, and numerous public art projects. Cindy is also the artist who painted the beloved murals in the award-winning Brentwood Children’s Library! This month, her exhibit in the Gallery will include equine and wildlife paintings. For more information on Cindy Billingsley, visit her website at www.followthewhiterhino.com.
November Showcase Artist: Ned LaBonne
The Showcase artist for November is sculptor Ned LaBonne, whose work includes bas relief and portrait sculptures in materials such as terracotta and bronze. A New York City native, Ned started sketching, then sculpting in New York City at the Art Students’ League, where he studied, showed and monitored for years. He has been an active member of the Tennessee Art League since moving to Nashville. Recently retired from teaching high school science, Ned now sculpts full time. For more information on Ned, visit his website at www.labonne-sculpture.com.
