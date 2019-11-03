The Brentwood Photography Group will host award-winning photographer and educator John Paul Caponigro who will present his lecture The Power Of Color with John Paul Caponigro at Otter Creek Church at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The event is free but does require tickets which can be redeemed here.
Participants will learn to take color to a new level with new ways to see and produce color effects.
Topics include 3 ways to make your images seem more light filled; 3 essential elements of color; Luminosity, Hue, and Saturation; 3 types of color – Ideal, Ambient, and Synthetic; Optical affects that influence you and your viewer; Revealing the infinite color variations that are possible for every image; Mastering neutrals; Why good color is so important to good black and white; Using atmospheric perspective to enhance depth in your images; Turning day into night; Transferring color from one subject to another; Successful personal palettes.
Attendees will discover strategies for identifying and creating successful color palettes and learn how many masters from the history of art did it and then craft a unique palette all your own, one that communicates your signature style as effectively as they did.
Put the unprecedented power and precision of digital color to work for you and your images now.
Caponigro is a pioneer among visual artists working with digital media whose art has been exhibited internationally and purchased by numerous private and public collections including Princeton University, the Estée Lauder collection, and the Smithsonian.
The Brentwood Photography Group has an annual membership fee of $40. More information about the Brentwood Photography Group can be found at Brentwoodphotographygroup.org.
