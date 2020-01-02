The Brentwood Photography Group is offering a series of free Photography Basics classes throughout 2020.
The monthly classes will begin on Feb. 4 with Introduction to Composition which will focus on Finding the Subject, Process of Elimination and Three Principles of Composition.
The courses will end in August, but the group has a variety of events and programs throughout the year listed on their website.
The 30-minute sessions will be held on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:45 p.m. just before the regular BPG meeting at Otter Creek Church in Brentwood.
The classes are designed for beginners who wish to build a firm photographic foundation, and while the classes are free and open to both members and non-members, The Brentwood Photography Group does encourage those interested to become members.
Photographers of any skill level can join the group for an annual fee of $40 or for $20 for a family member.
According to their website, the Brentwood Photography Group’s mission is to serve their members by “encouraging development of their photographic skills through education, exhibitions of photographic accomplishments, friendship with others who share a love of photography and to share our talents with individuals and organizations in our community.”
More information about the Brentwood Photography Group can be found here.
