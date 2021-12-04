Longtime country music singer Stonewall Jackson died Saturday at the age of 89 after a long battle with vascular dementia.
Jackson, who is best known for his country radio hits like "Waterloo," "Life to Go" (written by George Jones) and "B.J. the D.J.," was a resident of Brentwood where his 29-acre "Lake Waterloo" estate rests in Cloverland.
A native of Tabor City, N.C., the musician got his start at the Grand Ole Opry and is the first musician ever to record a live album at the Ryman Auditorium, 1971's Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry.
He was a lifelong member of the Opry, where the late Opry host Porter Wagoner would announce him as someone "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
Though, in in the 2000s, the musician sued the Opry for age discrimination before settling in 2008. He'd later return to the stage after the matter was settled.
Jackson landed 44 singles on the Billboard chart in his time as a working country artist, most popular in the 60s and 70s.
Some of his peers in the industry spoke to Jackson's legacy.
"Stonewall’s breakout hit 'Life To Go' was written by George (Jones) and they both became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 1956," Nancy Jones, the widow of George Jones, said. "They held a special friendship over the years and although Stonewall was retired, he participated in the final George Jones No Show tribute event after he passed. I will always have a special place in my heart for Stonewall. May he Rest In Peace!"
Added country music artist Lee Greenwood: “The Grand Ole Opry has always been a place of fellowship for all artists and I am saddened to hear of Stonewall’s passing. Although Stonewall and I never recorded or performed together outside of the Opry, his songs have had and always will have a lasting impact on country music. Stonewall will be missed."
Added singer-songwriter Rhonda Vincent: “Saddened to hear the news of the passing of fellow Grand Ole Opry Member 'Stonewall Jackson.' He was a real character. His style was reflected in everything he did. I most recently was driving around Nashville and noticed his tour bus parked. Oh, the stories that bus could tell. He made no apologies for who he was. I admired his grit, and how he stood up for what he believed in. My sincere condolences to his family. Rest In Peace.”
Jackson's wife, Juanita, died in 2019. He leaves behind a son, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
