The Franklin Theatre will partner with Republic Bank as the presenting sponsor for its holiday movie screenings throughout December.
As part of their month-long “Christmas in July” promotion, all holiday movies will go on sale Friday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m.
“Holiday movies at The Franklin Theatre have become a staple for many families in middle Tennessee,” said The Franklin Theatre’s Managing Director, Eric Dilts.
“Our 2022 lineup is sure to excite all audiences with the beloved classics and fan-favorites. These holiday screenings often sell out, so everyone is encouraged to make their holiday viewing plans now if they can. Also, as a corporate partner that is helping keep this tradition alive, we’re thrilled to have Republic Bank work with us this year to bring these cherished movies to our historic theatre”.
“Republic Bank, for over 40 years, has really strived to be a community partner in all the markets that we serve. The Franklin Theatre, to us, is a treasure here. Not only for the historical aspect, but for the entertainment value that it brings,” said Chad Hart, Tennessee Market President for Republic Bank.
“It’s become a time-honored tradition for many families in Williamson County to enjoy some of the holiday shows, and we’re excited to be part of it this year.”
As an added benefit, patrons that purchase any “Christmas in July” movie or live show will be entered to win a Franklin Theatre prize package that includes Franklin Theatre Merchandise, concessions and (nonholiday) movie vouchers and a $100 Franklin Theatre gift card.
The “Christmas in July” movie lineup will include:
THE LAST HOLIDAY; December 6th, 2022
ELF; December 10th, 2022 THIS CHRISTMAS; December 12th, 2022
A CHRISTMAS STORY; December 13th, 2022
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION; December 18th & 19th, 2022
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS; December 19th, 2022
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE; December 20th, 22nd, & 23rd, 2022
THE POLAR EXPRESS; December 21st & 22nd, 2022
WHITE CHRISTMAS; December 22nd, 2022
Additional showings may be added throughout the season.
Complete dates, showtimes and tickets can be found at the theater's website.
Tickets are also available by calling 615-538-2076, or visiting the box office at 419 Main Street, Franklin, TN.
