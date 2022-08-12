You might as well call The Franklin Theatre the Heartbreak Hotel next week.
The theater is hosting two King-sized films next week as part of its programming, with the June hit biopic Elvis playing alongside the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii for the Silver Screening series.
The Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-led Elvis, which has grossed nearly $140 million domestic and earned positive reviews, will play next Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., and will have encore showings Aug. 23 and Aug. 31 at the same time.
The film held its regional premiere at the Franklin Theatre in June.
Though, first up will be Blue Hawaii, which stars Elvis in one of his many musicals. The film not only features the titular song, but hits like "Can't Help Falling in Love" and "Rock-A-Hula Baby."
It will screen next Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Make sure to get your tickets at the theater's website before they leave the building.
Also showing at the theater in August: the 80s adventure The Goonies (Aug. 22-23), the Toy Story spinoff Lightyear (Aug. 24, 28), Jurassic Park: Dominion (Aug. 24, 28), The Movie Gang presents Clueless (Aug. 25) and the horror film The Black Phone (Aug. 31).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.