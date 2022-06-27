The July movie slate at The Franklin Theatre is mixing in a few second-run screenings of 2022 movies with some classic favorites.
On the oldies side, 1994's cultural juggernaut Forrest Gump, which won Tom Hanks his second Oscar, is playing July 3 at 2:30 and July 6 at 7 p.m.
The evening of July 3 is The Movie Gang's grand return to the theatre, with some tickets still left for the 7 p.m. screening of Back to the Future. Pre-show activities are planned themed to the iconic Robert Zemeckis film.
Tarantino Tuesdays will return in July, with the 2019 award-winning showbiz epic Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood showing July 19 at 7 p.m. That film saw Brad Pitt win his first Oscar for acting.
The Gene Kelly classic An American in Paris, which inspired a Broadway show in the 2010s, will play as part of the theater's Silver Matinee series. Showtimes are set for July 20 at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
As far as recent flicks go, the latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, plays July 2 at 7 p.m., and the animated caper The Bad Guys screens July 10 and July 13 at 2:30 p.m.
The latest Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, co-starring Jude Law as a younger version of the titular wizard taking on the evil Grindelwald, plays July 10 and July 13 at 7 p.m.
The second film in the Sonic the Hedgehog series plays July 14 and July 17 at 2:30 p.m., and the Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum adventure comedy The Lost City will play July 14-15 at 7 p.m.
The brutal Robert Eggers viking epic The Northman plays July 17 at 7 p.m., too.
Tickets can be purchased on the theater's website.
For some brief thoughts on a handful of the films above from yours truly, see below:
Forrest Gump: Though the film lacks the nuance necessary to buoy some of its flaws, Forrest Gump remains an American staple thanks to Tom Hanks' affecting performance and Robert Zemeckis' ability to canvass history with a galavanting story about patriotic perseverance and optimism.
Back to the Future: The weightlessness of Back to the Future is part of its singular charm. Marty McFly and Doc Brown's time-traveling adventure is one of our great movies because of the way it loves its characters, its story and the infinite possibilities of its universe.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Well, this is much better than The Crimes of Grindelwald, one of the worst studio blockbusters I’ve seen in the last 10 years, and when it actually focuses on the beasts, it’s a fun time.
The Lost City: It lacks the grandeur and muscle that went into the old rom-com adventures, but it makes up for it in star power and in just being so agreeable. Channing Tatum really is one of the funniest people on Earth.
The Bad Guys: Maybe not quite the same jolt that Zootopia is, but cut from the same cloth. It takes on the unfortunate reality for cold justice and criminal reform, albeit in the zippiest way possible. It’ll get the kids thinking about why we don’t always give people who have gotten in trouble with the law the benefit of the doubt to change, which is a nice little filter to grow them up on. After that, it’s just a fun heist riff, a furry Ocean’s 11 with probably the best voice cast DreamWorks has had in years.
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood: The best movie of the 2010s.
