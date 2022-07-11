The beloved 90s comedy Clueless will be the next film up for the Williamson County-based Movie Gang's screening series at The Franklin Theatre.
The Alicia Silverstone-led modernized adaptation of Jane Austin's Emma will play at the downtown Franklin theater on Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening one hour before showtime.
The Movie Gang is inviting guests to dress in 90s attire for a pre-show fashion show (with prizes supplied by Franklin's Tin Cottage) and then will host an "All Out 90’s Dance Party" with Yellowcard band member Josh Portman playing 90s music as the night's DJ.
In his three-and-a-half star review, late film critic Roger Ebert said of Clueless, "The movie is aimed at teenagers, but like all good comedies, it will appeal to anyone who has a sense of humor and an ear for the ironic."
The film also stars Stacey Dash, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer, Wallace Shawn and Jeremy Sisto. It's directed by Amy Heckerling (Fast Times at Ridgemont High).
Tickets are on sale now at The Franklin Theatre's website.
