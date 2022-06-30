The 53rd Nashville Film Festival will be making its way to Williamson County.
The long-running film festival has opted since its post-COVID return to screen its films at various sites around the area rather than at just one theater.
The Franklin Theatre will join in as a festival screening venue with The Belcourt and the Andrew Jackson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center for 2022's NaFF iteration.
“As one of the country’s longest running film festivals in some of the most important and historic Nashville-area venues, we are proud to present an unforgettable experience with diverse stories from some of the world’s most talented filmmakers, screenwriters and music makers,” said NashFilm Executive Director Jason Padgitt. “We are delighted to deliver the best in the art of film, music and culture to the Nashville community.”
The Franklin Theatre will be holding its screenings from Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2.
The Belcourt will hold the opening night showing of The Return of Tanya Tucker on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and will screen films on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and on closing night Wednesday, Oct. 5.
TPAC's Andrew Johnson Theatre will host films from Friday, Sept. 30, through Monday, Oct. 3.
Per a release, the Nashville Film Festival will present more than 150 film screenings this year, a selection of post-film Q&As and in-depth discussions, and a live in-person Pitch session hosted at United Talent Agency in Nashville.
Additionally, the organization announces the launch of FLIX (Film-Led Interactive eXchanges), a screening program that brings festival official selections directly to Metro Nashville Public School students.
“I’m beyond thrilled that we are piloting FLIX this year, our screening program for students,” said Director of Programming Lauren Ponto. “Including Metro Nashville Public School students in our celebration of film is a wonderful opportunity for filmmakers from around the world to connect directly with MNPS students while promoting media literacy and cross-cultural understanding to young audiences.”
The full slate of films will be announced in August, per NaFF.
