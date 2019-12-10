The Nashville Shakespeare Festival’s Winter Shakespeare production is slated to stage Macbeth in Franklin from Jan. 30-Feb. 2.
This version of Macbeth is set in "an unforgiving, post-apocalyptic world, the warrior Macbeth, spurred on by a supernatural prophecy and his power-hungry wife, is driven to murder and ultimate madness in his unrelenting quest to gain and keep the throne," according to a release.
The production will first run from Jan 9-26 at Belmont’s Troutt Theater in Nashville, but will then tour to Franklin’s Academy Park Performing Arts Center from Jan. 30-Feb. 2 and to MTSU’s Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro from Feb 6-8.
David Wilkerson, a longtime NSF collaborator, local actor/director/fight choreographer, who teaches in the MTSU Theatre Department, and edited the text, also directs the play.
“This Macbeth is an exploration of those moments that tempt us to deny the humanity in others, thus throwing away a piece of our own,” says Wilkerson. “In this defiled world, our choices can ease the corruption and the power of the creatures that feed on it, or our actions can add to it.”
Playing the title role is Sam Ashdown, returning to the Nashville Shakes stage after his critically acclaimed performances of Hamlet in Hamlet and Mark Antony in Julius Caesar. Playing the merciless Lady Macbeth is Nashville native Mariah Parris, Jordan Gleaves returns to NSF to play Banquo, and NSF veteran Brian Russell will play Duncan. Other past NSF actors in the cast are Delaney Keith (Witch/Porter), Joy Greenawalt-Lay (Lady Macduff/Fleance), Kit Bulla (Witch), Andrew Johnson (Seyton), and Natalie Rankin (Witch). Joining the company for the first time are Elyse Dawson (Macduff), DeYonte Jenkins (Ross), Jonathan Contreras (Lennox), Lucy Buchanan (Malcolm), and 11-yr-old Micah Williams (Donalbaine).
Jim Manning is set designer, lighting designer is Anne Willingham, costume designer is Jocelyn Melechinsky, props designer is Amanda Creech and composer Evan Wilkerson will design the sound. The many battle scenes and murders in the play will be co-choreographed by fight director Carrie Brewer and Wilkerson.
Tickets are $30 in advance at nashvilleshakes.org or at ticketsnashville.com and $33 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.