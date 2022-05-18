The Historic District in Nolensville will host its Nolensville Nights event Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Erika Roberts Studio.
The event is slated to feature live music and the work of other creators and crafters. It presents an opportunity to showcase the talents of carpenters, glass blowers, painters, performing artists, sculptors and other creatives.
The town recently secured the Arts Build Communities grant, which is purposed with supporting the arts in a way that expands access to arts experiences, addresses community quality of life and enhances the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises, and Nolensville Nights is funded through that state program.
Erika Roberts Studio will also serve as a sort of marquee artist as Roberts designs and paints art benches during the event. Those designs will be exhibited to the public at the trailhead of Beth Lothers’ Bridge tomorrow.
A Mississippi native, Roberts grew up on a farm in northern Tennessee whose woods and creeks inspired her passion for art. She is an alumnus of Tennessee Governor’s School for the Arts. She briefly put law before her artistic inclination in college when transferring from Lipscomb University to University of Tennessee’s College of Law, but in 2017, the success of her artistic hobbies led her to become a full-time artist-entrepreneur.
The grant program is a product of the Tennessee Arts Commission, administered through 13 agencies servicing all 95 counties. The Greater Nashville Regional Council fills that role for Rutherford, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson Counties. The maximal amount awarded through this program is $3,500.
Several businesses located in the Historic District are partnering with the artists who will be featured in various places all over town to showcase their talents. Visitors can check the artist locales here, and they can arrange to meet the artists by visiting this link.
