For January the Friends of the Brentwood Library are showing the work of two artists— paintings by Elizabeth Worrell Braswell and sculptures by Jerry Dillard.
The works are on display for free throughout the month of January during normal library hours.
According to a news release, Braswell has considerable experience as an arts professional though studio art, teaching, consulting and arts management, with the latter including a position in her father’s art consulting company, Norman Worrell Associates, Inc.
Currently, Braswell works in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pencil and ink. Over the past three years, she has mostly painted images inspired by her travels and nature.
She has taught watercolor classes at Watkins College, both watercolor and acrylic painting at Little Art House Nashville and The University School, and teaches privately as well.
Braswell is a member of the Tennessee Watercolor Society, The Frist Museum, and Cheekwood, and in 2019, her work was exhibited at The Parthenon, Gordon Jewish Community Center Gallery, Belle Meade United Methodist Church Connections Gallery, Green Hills Public Library, Smith-Trahern Mansion Clarksville, and Franklin Art Crawl.
She is currently writing and illustrating a book on the artist experience. View more of Elizabeth Braswell’s work online at: instagram.com/elizabethworrellbraswell, pinterest.com/eworrellbraswell/, facebook.com/eworrellstudio
According to a news release, Dillard was born in Lafayette, Tenn., and raised in Nashville.
He is a licensed architect and retired from the firm Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon after 31 years, after which he and his wife moved to Sumner County.
In 2013, Dillard was introduced to the art form of intarsia, a woodworking technique that uses varied shapes, sizes and species of wood, cut into individual pieces and fitted together like a jigsaw puzzle to create a mosaic-like picture with an illusion of depth.
Although Dillard is self-taught and considers himself an amateur at intarsia, his work is noteworthy to those who appreciate creative woodworking.
Any artist interested in exhibiting at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, can contact the Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair, Jeannine Owens, at brentwoodfriends@gmail.com.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
