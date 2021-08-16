Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival organizers are the latest to announce that the festival will require everyone from guests to artists and onsite staff to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The festival’s official Twitter account tweeted Monday that COVID-19 protocols would be implemented and that more details will be emailed to ticket holders as the event draws nigh.
Currently slated to feature the likes of The Black Keys, Cage the Elephant, The Dave Matthews Band and Maren Morris the weekend of Sept. 25 and 26, the requirement assumes the pandemic threat, chiefly that of the Delta variant, will still be up against significant numbers of non-vaccinated participants and that many such patrons have already purchased tickets.
“To ensure the health and safety of our guests, staff and artists, PMCF will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to entry,” the tweet also reads.
Early responses to the tweet predominately thank PMCF for this course of action yet predict demands for refunds or other negative reactions, though the requirements provide an option for those who wish to attend but are unwilling to vaccinate.
Relatedly, this comes less than a week after Bonnaroo similarly announced the requirement for either proof of vaccination or submission to onsite testing for ticket holders to enjoy the festival.
The latter applies to attendees who have neither proof of vaccination or of a negative test from the previous 48 hours. Similar music-industry requirements for concerts and venues include Live Nation, Lollapalooza, Nashville’s own Bluebird Café, The Basement East, Exit/In and Mercy Lounge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.