Christine Whelchel, a Spring Hill piano teacher and church organist, will put her brain to the test as she competes on Jeopardy! Wednesday.
She is slated to join the contestant pool on Wednesday's taping of the popular game show, currently hosted by Ken Jennings.
Whelchel's episode can be viewed on Fox 17 at 5 p.m.
Jeopardy! is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience over 20 million viewers, Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show on television.
The show has won a total of 42 Emmy Awards, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”
