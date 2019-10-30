When Geri Bridston rediscovered her love of painting a few years ago, she not only increased her frequency of painting. She also increased the size of her canvases.
“About three years ago, I felt like the Lord said, ‘I want you to start painting again,’” said Bridston, who lives in Thompson’s Station with her husband, Jon. “A friend asked me if I would do some really large paintings for him for a show he was doing. So I switched to acrylics about three years ago and stared doing really large paintings.”
Her work can be seen Friday night at Sage Sleep during the November edition of the Franklin Art Scene. The Scene runs from 6-9 p.m. at more than 25 sites that will host a wide variety of artists. Attendees can also hop on the free trolley or drive their car to the off-the-beaten path sites such as Vintage TN located at 1261 Columbia Ave.
Bridston, also known as Gigi, grew up in California and eventually moved with Jon to Kona, Hawaii, where she immersed herself in painting and also taught watercolor classes for about 10 years.
“I teach color combinations, perspective, shadowing,” Bridston said. “Mostly I just encourage students to have fun with their art and be free. We did an eight-week program in Hawaii, where I would teach them something each week and then we would go outside and paint together. It was hands-on teaching.”
The Bridstons moved to Nashville about 11 years ago, and started working for former Belmont Church Pastor Don Finto and the nonprofit he founded known as Caleb Company. It ministers to people from all over about God’s love for Israel and takes them to the country for two months.
Meanwhile, Bridston’s passion for painting eventually returned, and she pursues her creative side with paintings that range from realism to abstract and include watercolor, acrylic and mixed media.
This will be her fourth showing in the Franklin Art Scene.
Other featured artists in the November Art Scene include:
• Finnleys, located at 435 Main St., will host artist Hannah Croteau, whose Rocky Mountain hometown & travels influence her abstract paintings.
• Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, located at 117 4th Ave. N., will be providing free parking to Art Scene guests and showcasing portrait artist Cinthia Villalpando, oil and watercolor painter Lenora Padget, and Mike Smith, who will be painting live during the evening.
• Franklin Road Apparel, located at 508 W. Main St., will be hosting painter Kristina Akers, who focuses on abstract works with playful color stories and textured movement. Singer-songwriter Liv Noelle will be sharing her Americana blues/rock soul.
• Gallery 202, located at 202 Second Ave. S., will feature artist Julie Harvey, who is known for her bold style and characteristic use of textures.
• Historic Presbyterian Church, located at Fifth and Main Street, will feature the photography of Davin McLaird, who uses elements of nature or landscapes, often in an abstract form, to create a mood or feeling.
• Imaginebox Emporium, located at 311 N. Margin St., will showcase the original illustrations of Cory Basil as well as his other creations using mediums such as watercolor, oil and gauche.
• John H. Green, located at 118 Fourth Ave. N., will host Snappy Turtle Designs, who create special monogrammed pieces for home or for that personal gift.
• Towne Creek Realty, located at 140 4th Ave S., will display the work of Dominic Angilello, whose easy spirit and love of animals is omnipresent in his work.
• Twine Graphics, located at 304 Public Square, will feature artist David Rickman, who mixes media and textures to develop a three-dimensional structure to pull the viewer in.
• Vintage TN, located at 1261 Columbia Ave., returns this month as an artisan destination for those looking for inspiration, community and materials.
• Visitors Center, located at 400 Main St., will be featuring the energetic, abstract art of Angela Bartone as well as the work of the other two photography contest winners, Barry Noland and Justus Wayne Thomas
• Williamson County Archives, located at 611 W. Main St., will feature the Salon Gypsies. Jan Batts, Glenna Cook, Nicki Cornett, Wendy Latimer and Noriko Register make up this group of artists working in their individual styles, mediums and techniques while sharing ideas and offering critiques.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.