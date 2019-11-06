The film Why We Breathe, filmed and set in Nolensville, will premiere on Saturday in Murfreesboro.
The movie will debut at Premiere 6 Theater at 10 a.m. with a Q&A with the cast and crew to be held after the screening.
Tickets are still available here and must be purchased before the premiere.
The film tells the story of a singer-songwriter and her daughter who move from the big city to small-town Nolensville to escape a violent past that will eventually catch up with them.
Why We Breathe is the first feature film by writer and director Erik Parks and features several Nolensville businesses such as Mill Creek Church of Christ, Southern Hospitality Diner, the Amish Country Market at the Feed Mill, Phillips 66 Gas Station and the First Baptist Church of Nolensville as well as featuring some Williamson County residents as cast members.
Premiere 6 Theater is located at 810 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro.
