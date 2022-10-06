The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions stunned the undefeated Oakland High School Patriots 35-14 at home Thursday night, handing them their first loss since 2019, ending a 35-game winning streak. It was Oakland's first loss to a team other than Maryville since 2016.
CPA (4-4) jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the two-time defending 6A champion Patriots (6-1), the top-ranked team in the Associated Press poll, thanks to a stellar rushing attack led by junior running back Asher Keck.
Keck scored the opening touchdown on the first drive and racked up 128 yards in the first quarter. He would finish the game with 197 all-purpose yards. He gained 169 yards on the ground on 21 carries and the one touchdown.
“We’ve got a lot of really good players, and Asher is one of them,” CPA head coach Ingle Martin said. “He would be the first to tell you that the guys up front executed and gave him some opportunities, and when he had a chance to make a guy miss, he did. He played with a lot of passion and energy tonight, which is fun.
“Our kids played really hard, our seniors led, it was a good night for the CPA Lions.”
The Lions also got a key turnover from senior Reid Madden when he intercepted Oakland quarterback Cade Hewitt and returned it into Patriots territory with Oakland moving the ball into the Lions’ red zone
This key play came after a touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Streeter to William Carroll on the second drive of the game.
The interception would lead to another run-heavy drive capped by a short touchdown by fullback/linebacker Crews Law for his first of two touchdowns to give the Lions the three-score advantage.
Late in the first half, Oakland put together a methodical drive of their own to make the score 21-7 when a Hewitt quarterback sneak shrunk the margin to 14 at the half.
CPA came up with a huge stop to begin the second half when safety Josh Jennings forced an incomplete pass on fourth down to give the Lions the ball at their own 33-yard line.
Martin complemented the way his coaches prepared and how the defense stepped up to stop the Patriots in their tracks.
“I think our defense came out and played with great energy,” Martin said. “We had a bunch of guys rally to the football. The biggest thing was winning first and second down, putting them behind the sticks and into third-and-long situations makes a big difference when you’re calling plays.”
Law led the way on defense with 12 tackles, and his second touchdown late in the third quarter, a 3-yard score set up by a 17-yard run by Easton Dillard, gave CPA an insurmountable 28-7 lead.
Next, Streeter found wide receiver and Vanderbilt commitment London Humphreys for a 9-yard touchdown reception, which made the score 35-7 with 8:48 left to play in the fourth quarter. Streeter finished an efficient 8-10 for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Humphreys had four catches for 47 yards and the score.
Oakland scored late to make the score 35-14, and on its final drive of the game suffered an interception forced by linebacker/tight end Bo Burklow.
Oakland will resume region play on the road against Riverdale High School next Friday.
After a bye next week, the Lions will host Division II-AA Middle region leader Lipscomb Academy (7-0) on Oct. 21 before finishing the regular season against Davidson Academy on Oct. 28.
The Lions currently stand at 2-1 in region play and will have another chance to defeat an undefeated team in Lipscomb Academy.
“We have got two region games left, and obviously those are the ones that dictate what you do in November,” Martin said. “Those are our focus. We’ve got fall break and our bye week coming up, so the guys will get some rest, and come back and be ready to get those two games and get into the playoffs.”
