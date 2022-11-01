The costumes have all been put away, and hopefully the sugar highs from Halloween have come down by now. Now it’s time to save a little cash and find some free post-Halloween fun.
This weekend you’ll find another Fall Festival, where kiddos can hop in the bouncy house and parents can dig in on drink specials. There’s also a Family Day in Franklin with rides aplenty, the chance to check out some shiny, fancy, fast cars in Lebanon, and several opportunities to check out a free Nashville Nutcracker Storytime throughout Middle Tennessee.
As part of our fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next week:
Family Day
At Harlinsdale Farm, Franklin Parks will host a free Family Day on Nov. 5, which includes many family-friendly activities on the historical farm. There will be miniature train rides, hayrides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and the chance to cane pole fish in the pond. Tri-Green Equipment will also have a Touch-a-Tractor area with small excavators for kids to operate and large tractors for kids to sit on.
Nashville’s Nutcracker Storytime
The Nashville Ballet is offering a Nutcracker storytime on several dates in several locations throughout Middle Nashville. This holiday classic will bring the tale of Clara, who travels to the Land of the Sweets with the help of her magical Uncle Drosselmeyer.
Fall Festival
Just when you thought Halloween signaled the end of most fall festivals, on Nov. 5-6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Big Machine Distillery is inviting families out for a petting zoo, bouncy house, obstacle course, photo booth, live music, fall cocktail specials and more.
Jazz AM November
Jazz AM, an interactive jazz concert for young people featuring music, puppets, improvisation, rhythm, and movement, is slated to highlight the music of Charlie Parker on Nov. 5. The program is run by professional jazz musicians and the event is ideal for children aged 2-10 and their families. The event is free, but attendees must register in advance.
Nashville Cars ‘n’ Coffee
At the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, they’re hosting a free Cars ‘n’ Coffee event on the morning of Nov. 5. The morning includes breakfast drinks and food vendors and plenty of shiny metal things to look at.
