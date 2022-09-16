The end of September is approaching quickly, and the cooler temps are making going outside more bearable. This week we are featuring a little of the indoor and out: You can go dance at the Nashville Ballet at a free class, celebrate Hispanic culture at the Adventure Science Center or relax outside under the stars for a free outdoor movie.
As part of our fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next couple of weeks:
Old Timers Festival
The free Old Timers Festival on Sept. 17 offers the chance to check out old tradition and new.
It all begins with a parade at 10 a.m., with all-day festivities to follow at Veterans Memorial Park in La Vergne.
National Dance Day
On National Dance Day, the esteemed Nashville Ballet is offering free classes for all ages as well as performance on Sept. 17.
Classes range from courses for 3-4 year olds to adult-level courses. Everyone from beginners to advanced students are welcome.
Shakespeare Festival
At Academy Park in Franklin, there are free performances this weekend as part of the Nashville Shakespeare Festival’s annual Summer Shakespeare productions at the end of each September.
This weekend, bring the family out to see August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean on Friday and William Shakespeare’s Cymbeline Sept. 17-18.
Movie in the Park
At Bowie Nature Park in Fairview, there’ll be a free screening of The Lego Movie on Sept. 17.
At the Movies in the Park event, there’ll also be vendors selling food and drink, but attendees are welcome to bring their own food.
Hispanic Heritage Day
At the Adventure Science Center in Murfreesboro, they’re hosting a day of free admission in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Admission will be free for everyone on Sept. 18, and there will be special festivities celebrating Hispanic culture.
