Franklin Road Academy hosted 200 students from over 40 schools in the Nashville area on Saturday for the 2022 NFL Legends Combine.
The two-hour training session included competitive drills and combine-style skills assessments led by current and former NFL players and management.
The list of NFL alums at the event included former Tennessee Titans/Oilers Eugene Amano, Matt Cassel, Eric Decker, Joey Kent, Brett Kern, Chris Spencer, and Luke Stocker and six-time Pro Bowler Clay Matthews III.
“This event is an awesome experience for the student-athletes in our community to train under the direction of current and former NFL players, coaches, and managers," Franklin Road Academy head football coach Justin Geisinger said in a release.
"Their leadership and involvement in the development of the young people in our community inspires students to do what they love and pursue their dreams. Positive mentors and coaches can have a tremendous impact on the lives of our kids, and we are grateful for the opportunity to host an event like this for our young athletes.”
Over 50 members of FRA's football roster volunteered at the combine, including star running back Ty Clark III, who is in the running for a Division II-A Mr. Football nomination.
“This has been one of the greatest and most fun football experiences I’ve ever had,” Clark said. “Everyone seemed to enjoy working, which isn’t something you see as often as you should. I met a few of the kids here today, and it already felt like we were a huge family. It’s fun seeing kids who are in the position that I was in just a few years ago. This will definitely be a monumental event in their lives, and it was for me as well.”
After the training session, athletes and their families participated in a meet-and-greet with the NFL players to sign autographs and take photos.
“Having the opportunity to share my love of football and passion for the sport with the youth in our community is an incredible blessing,” Cassel said. “Over the years, the NFL Legends organization has positively impacted the lives of kids both on and off the field, and I am honored to be a part of this event and the ongoing effort to support and encourage these student-athletes.”
