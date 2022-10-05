About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction.
According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
The transaction follows an early September deal in which Lipscomb paid a collective approximately $1.95 million for three free-standing single-family home properties, one on Belmont Boulevard and two on Grandview Drive (read here).
That deal came about 2.5 weeks after Lipscomb spent about $1.9 million for a large property located at 4101 Belmont Blvd., to the immediate west of its campus.
As noted, the sellers is each of the transactions was RER Partnership, which includes multiple members of Nashville’s Church family. Register of Deeds documents note RER offers an address that is shared with Green Hills-based auto insurance company Church & Associates, led by Bruce Church.
LU has now paid a collective approximately $5.23 million for the properties it has acquired from the partnership.
Lipscomb officials were unavailable for comment regarding their long-term plans for the just-bought or previously acquired properties.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
