Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players.
Let's take a look back at the slate from week 10 of the college football season.
Tennessee dominates Kentucky, sets up top-two clash with Georgia
Tennessee continues to look like one of the best teams in the country. The Vols dominated No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 at home on Saturday to improve to 8-0 for the season.
Hendon Hooker, now listed as the Heisman favorite by a handful of sports books, had another highly efficient game, finishing 19-25 for 245 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions with another score on the ground.
Despite the fact that it's still October, Jalin Hyatt broke the Vols single-season receiving touchdown record five his five-catch, 138-yard, two-touchdown outing.
The win boosted the Vols into a tie with Ohio State in the latest AP Poll, which makes next week's showdown at No. 1 Georgia only the 25th-ever regular season meeting between the top two teams in the rankings.
TSU's three-game win streak comes to an end
Tennessee State's (3-5) three-game win streak was halted by Ohio Valley Conference foe and previously winless Murray State on Saturday with a 19-3 loss. It was the Tigers first loss in OVC play after starting out with a pair of wins.
TSU will close out the conference portion of their schedule with back-to-back home games in the next two weeks against SEMO and UT-Martin, the two remaining unbeaten teams in OVC play.
The offense will need to be able to find the end zone to have a shot at beating either of those teams.
Cunningham's three touchdowns leads MT over UTEP
It seems like last week's bye was a much-needed break for Middle Tennessee. The return to action this week saw the Blue Raiders end a three-game losing streak with a 24-13 win at UTEP.
Quarterback Chase Cunningham led the way for MT. He finished 21-17 for 265 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jaylin Lane once again was Cunningham's top target, making seven catches for 147 yards and a score.
Freshman and Tullahoma alum Jakobe Thomas earned his first career sack in the win, which was the Blue Raiders first in Conference USA play this season.
AP struggles at home vs Jacksonville State
Austin Peay, however, did not return from their bye week on a positive note. The Govs led 13-9 with just over six minutes left in the first half, but then ASUN-leading Jacksonville State outscored AP 31-7 the rest of the way.
The Govs are now 1-2 in ASUN play with back-to-back must-win conference road games at North Alabama and Kennesaw State coming up next.
Quarterback Mike DiLiello made plays with his legs on Saturday, gaining 96 yards on 17 carries, but his passing left something to be desired, finishing 12-31 for 181 yards, one touchdown, and two picks. They will need more out of him to win the next two outings.
Ravenwood alum Colson key in No. 4 Michigan's win over rival MSU
Ann Arbor, Michigan has become the site of a new northern satellite campus for the Ravenwood football program during the last couple of seasons. Three former Raptors suit up for the Wolverines: freshman defensive back Myles Pollard and sophomore linebackers Junior Colson and Trevor Andrews.
Colson has been a consistent stopper for Michigan's third-ranked defense this season, and Saturday was no different. In the Wolverines 29-7 win over rival Michigan State, Colson made a team-high 10 tackles, including a massive tackle for loss late in the game.
For the year, he has compiled 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack. Colson's playmaking will be needed if No. 4 Michigan is going to take down arch-rival No. 2 Ohio State to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
