SkinBody Nashville will hold a grand opening celebration this Wednesday for their West End location.
The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. with live music, champagne, and exclusive discounts and giveaways from the city's newest cutting-edge med spa.
In-house discounts will include $100 off injectables, 25% off CoolSculpting and $500 off Sofwave services, with aestheticians on site to discuss individualized treatment plans and skin-care regiments catered to the needs of each client.
SkinBody Nashville is located at 2910 Poston Avenue. "SkinBody Nashville is led by visionary aesthetician Tomi Beckemeyer and aesthetics industry veteran Myron Schrage, who together have 50 years of experience in aesthetic medicine," a news release reads. "SkinBody Nashville will leverage the success of its sister spa in Memphis and introduce exclusive services to Nashville, such as CoolSculpting Elite that can only be found at SkinBody."
More information about SkinBody Nashville can be found here.
