Playing against another one of the top pass defenses in the NFL, Ryan Tannehill played his best game of the season, throwing for 333 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Titans defense held the Packers offense in check for most of the game, limiting Aaron Rodgers to just 227 yards passing and Green Bay’s run game to only 65 yards on the ground.
"It feels great to come to Lambeau and get a big W," Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "Especially against a Hall of Fame quarterback."
Below are the things that stood out — good and bad — from the Titans’ Week 11 win over the Packers:
Good: Ryan Tannehill
In back-to-back weeks against the No. 1 and 3 pass defenses in the NFL, Tannehill has completed 65 percent of his passes for 588 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. His highest QBR prior to his ankle injury was 68.1 in Week 1, but in the two games since his return he’s posted QBRs of 83.4 and 77.7, respectively.
“We’re going to run the football, we’re going to be physical, and then try to take advantage of some opportunities that arise from that in passing,” Tannehill said. “I don’t think the formula’s any different than it’s been for the past four years. Be physical, establish the run and have our opportunities in the passing game off that.”
Bad: second half defense
Although the Titans defense as a whole held Green Bay to just 271 yards of total offense, 165 of those yards come in the second half. For whatever reason, Tennessee struggles with holding off opposing offenses in the third and fourth quarters this season.
The Titans limited the Packers to just one score in the first half but they had two in the second half, and if not for an Austin Hooper 16-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, Green Bay wasn’t too far off from potentially tying or taking the lead.
Good: Treylon Burks
It felt like Burks’ breakout game was just around the corner. The rookie wideout set new career highs in receptions (7) and targets (8), and he recorded his first-ever 100-yard game (111). He also showcased his deep-play ability, hauling in receptions of 51 and 43 yards. If Burks can have more games like Thursday night, the Titans passing offense suddenly becomes a lot more dangerous.
“He’s eager to learn,” Tannehill said of Burks. “I think his confidence is growing, which is huge. We just want to keep progressing him and let him continue to make plays like he has been.”
Bad: Dennis Daley
Daley has time and time again been the Titans' worst offensive lineman, and the same rang true Thursday night. The 26-year-old allowed three QB pressures, two sacks and one hurry on 66 offensive snaps against the Packers. Daley has been the Titans' second-lowest-graded pass and run blocker this season, allowing 29 pressures, 17 hurries, six hits and six sacks. Perhaps it’s time to at least try Dillon Radunz at left tackle?
Good: the front seven is a brick wall
It’s bewildering how far the Titans have come from “they won’t be able to pressure anyone” following Harold Landry’s ACL injury to the team that leads the NFL in quarterback pressures.
Tennessee pressured Rodgers 13 times, hurried him 10 times, hit him twice and sacked him once, all while stifling the run game and forcing Green Bay to throw it. Aaron Jones was held to just 40 yards rushing and 3.3 yards per carry while A.J. Dillon had 13 yards on six carries. No Packers player had a run longer than 14 yards, and as a team, Green Bay averaged just 2.9 yards per carry.
"It starts off with stopping the run," defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. "We earned the right to get after the quarterback, and we did that by stopping them from running it. We did a hell of a job with that."
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.