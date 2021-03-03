Seven weeks after former Midday 180 hosts Jonathan Hutton, Paul Kuharsky and Chad Withrow departed 104.5 the Zone to join Clay Travis’ Outkick Network, the station has named a replacement for the popular trio.
On Wednesday, Cumulus Media announced in a press release that it had signed Buck Reising to be the new host of its midday show. His show will air Monday through Friday from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning on March 3.
Reising currently works for A to Z Sports, where he reports on the Tennessee Titans and hosts a digital weeknight show on the A to Z platform, plus a podcast. He has radio experience, often a recurring guest on the Zone shows such as Blaine & Mickey and 3HL, and he got his start in the Nashville radio market with rival station ESPN 102.5 the Game.
“Buck Reising is everything you want in a talent in 2021,” 104.5 The Zone Program Director Paul Mason said in a release. “He has demonstrated with A to Z Sports an unmatched ability to connect with a diverse audience in the digital space. I look forward to that continuing, along with Buck’s new role on The Zone’s on-air lineup, making him the ultimate dual-threat in Nashville sports.”
In addition to the midday show, Reising will contribute original podcasts to the Zone as well as maintaining his A to Z sports responsibilities. The press release also stated there could be further collaboration between the Zone and A to Z.
“I’m incredibly excited to start this new opportunity with 104.5 The Zone,” Reising said. “I don’t love anything the way I love this city and the people in it. The content will be different, diverse, and occupy every possible media space.”
The Zone has undergone several lineup changes over the last year. The station replaced the Wake Up Zone and hosts Kevin Ingram and Mark Howard with J-Mart & Ramon, hosted by Jason Martin and Ramon Foster in the 6 to 9 a.m. time slot Monday-Friday.
Former Titans safety Blaine Bishop was moved from the Wake Up Zone and paired with Mickey Ryan, formerly of 3HL, to form Blaine & Mickey from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Brent Dougherty and Dawn Davenport remain on 3HL from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Hutton, Kuharsky and Withrow will debut on the new Outkick Network as Outkick 360 on March 15. The network plans to air from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST and provide live video, audio and a podcast network.
