After a 16-year run as co-hosts of “The Wake Up Zone” on 104.5-FM, Mark Howard and Kevin Ingram were let go on Monday afternoon in a reported shake-up to the station’s entire sports talk lineup.
Both Howard and Ingram started together in the mid-2000s when “The Wake Up Zone” began in the 6-10 a.m. time slot every weekday. Former Titans safety Blaine Bishop joined them as a third co-host in 2017.
“I had no idea when we signed off this morning that it would be for the final time on the Wake Up Zone,” Ingram tweeted. “Thank you to everybody who has reached out with kind messages and calls. I promise I will get to every one of them.
“It’s been a special run for 16 years on a show that was a career-changer for me. Thanks also to all our friends of the show and contributors…This show and my family and friends have helped keep me going during these last few months. Hope to be back calling games when there are games to call.”
Added Howard: “Want to thank my friends & colleagues 4 all of the nice calls and texts. Also the many awesome tweets from all of you, it means a lot. 16 [years] with Kevin, Frank, Blaine, Bible, Brandon and Shafe. It was a blast, a privilege, and a pleasure. Love this city. Hope we meet again soon.”
According to a report from the Tennessean, 104.5-FM will retool its lineup to feature former Big 6 host Jason Martin plus another co-host on a new morning show from 6-9 a.m., Jonathan Hutton, Paul Kuharsky and Chad Withrow on the “Midday 180” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bishop and former 3HL host Mickey Ryan on a new afternoon show from 1-3 p.m. and Brent Dougherty and Dawn Davenport on 3HL from 3-6 p.m.
Both Howard and Ingram are still staples of the Nashville sports landscape as Howard still works as part of the Nashville Predators broadcast team and Ingram serves as a play-by-play announcer for Belmont basketball games.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
