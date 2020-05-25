Brentwood Academy handed out diplomas to 109 graduates of the class of 2020 on Sunday evening, capping the end of a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and sending graduates into the world.
This year was the first ceremony held on Carlton Flatt Field, with graduates sitting six feet apart on the field's bleachers and family members grouped together on the turfed field with groups also social distancing, while some attendees and students wore masks.
Afternoon storms that impacted the region cleared as the seniors took their places on the bleachers, while school leadership honored the class for their individual and group achievements, citing their strength of faith and dedication to the teachings of Jesus Christ that was a central part of their education.
According to news release, the graduating seniors will be attending 49 different colleges in 22 states across the nation and the District of Columbia.
Students were awarded more than $9.6 million dollars in academic, leadership, and athletic scholarships, not including the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.
Four students were named National Merit Commended Scholars, and 17 student-athletes will go on to pursue athletics at the collegiate level, while sixty-four members of the Class of 2020 are National Honor Society inductees.
Headmaster Curt Masters and Board of Trustees Chair Dick Wright handed out diplomas, without the usual handshake, and peer-selected class member Jordan Harvey and faculty member Grant Lehman delivering commencement addresses.
Harvey, who will attend Texas Christian University, led the class academically as Valedictorian, while McLain Brown, who will be attending Boston College was named Salutatorian.
Each year during commencement ceremonies Brentwood Academy recognizes students and a faculty member who represent the mission and ministry of the school in the areas of academics, spiritual life and athletics.
This year middle school faculty member Jane-Ann Myers was honored with the Clyde Swift Faculty Award for excellence in teaching.
Ellie Mullican was chosen by the faculty to receive the Andy Anderson award for her contributions to Christian life at the school.
Briah Reed and Aaron Lovins were honored with the Carlton Flatt Female and Male Athlete awards.
Koko Antis, who has accepted an appointment to the Naval Academy, was recognized with the William Brown Founder’s Award for living out the mission of Brentwood Academy.
