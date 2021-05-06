11-AAA has its baseball district honorees this year, and it's all coming up Ravenwood.
The Raptors swept all the accolades for the district including Player of the Year (Blake Bevis), Pitcher of the Year (Lucas Kocian) and Coach of the Year (Danny Borne).
The district tournament gets started on Friday.
Below is the full list of 11-AAA awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.