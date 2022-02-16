The new 11-4A district basketball honors have been unveiled.
In the boys side, Centennial's Dominic Reed is the MVP, while Brentwood's Sydney Ryan is the MVP on the girls side.
District tournament play starts Friday, with brackets available above.
See the district teams below:
Boys All-District:
MVP - Dominic Reed, Centennial
Daniel Cochran, Brentwood
Tom Fortner, Franklin
Noah Magee, Franklin
Jack Medalie, Franklin
Caden Herron, Hillsboro
Trey Johnson, Hillsboro
Boys Coach of the Year: Rodney Thweatt, Hillsboro
Girls All-District:
MVP - Sydney Ryan, Brentwood
Kaitlyn Lorenzi, Brentwood
Tyra Petway, Centennial
Wrenn Doran, Franklin
Latisha Parris, Hillsboro
Derriona Salter, Hillsboro
LaTazia Williamson, Hillsboro
Girls Coach of the Year: Cherish Stringfield, Hillsboro
Honorable Mentions:
Boys:
Davis White – Brentwood
Jake Brock – Brentwood
Tanner Lee – Centennial
Davis Long – Franklin
Cortez Graham – Hillsboro
Noah Gennari – Overton
Girls:
Ella Ryan – Brentwod
Charlotte Lambright – Brentwood
Sheraton Foster – Centennial
Jean Costello – Franklin
Charlotte Robertson – Franklin
Kimora Lockett – Hillsboro
Kamil Washum – Hillsboro
Janel Bowers – Overton
