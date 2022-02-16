Ryan

New Brentwood player Sydney Ryan (pictured) goes in for a layup. 

 Carl Edmondson, Jr.

The new 11-4A district basketball honors have been unveiled. 

In the boys side, Centennial's Dominic Reed is the MVP, while Brentwood's Sydney Ryan is the MVP on the girls side. 

District tournament play starts Friday, with brackets available above. 

See the district teams below: 

Boys All-District:

MVP - Dominic Reed, Centennial

Daniel Cochran, Brentwood

Tom Fortner, Franklin

Noah Magee, Franklin

Jack Medalie, Franklin

Caden Herron, Hillsboro

Trey Johnson, Hillsboro

Boys Coach of the Year: Rodney Thweatt, Hillsboro

Girls All-District:

MVP - Sydney Ryan, Brentwood

Kaitlyn Lorenzi, Brentwood

Tyra Petway, Centennial

Wrenn Doran, Franklin

Latisha Parris, Hillsboro

Derriona Salter, Hillsboro

LaTazia Williamson, Hillsboro

Girls Coach of the Year: Cherish Stringfield, Hillsboro

Honorable Mentions: 

Boys:

Davis White – Brentwood

Jake Brock – Brentwood

Tanner Lee – Centennial

Davis Long – Franklin

Cortez Graham – Hillsboro

Noah Gennari – Overton

Girls:

Ella Ryan – Brentwod

Charlotte Lambright – Brentwood

Sheraton Foster – Centennial

Jean Costello – Franklin

Charlotte Robertson – Franklin

Kimora Lockett – Hillsboro

Kamil Washum – Hillsboro

Janel Bowers – Overton