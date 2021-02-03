The Rotary Club of Brentwood held the 16th Annual Little Harpeth River Cleanup on Saturday where volunteers collected more than 1,200 pounds of waste.
Patrick Wright has served as the Chairman of the Little Harpeth Cleanup for four years and also serves at the Rotary Club's treasurer, and said in a phone call that this was a record-number of volunteers that numbered at over 200 people.
"It's just our little part of a much bigger world that we can make an impact on," Wright said.
About 160 of those volunteers were children and young adults from several service organizations including local boy scout and girl scout troops, and several high school environmental and rotary-affiliated groups.
“Instilling the importance of this at an early age, and the scouts do such a great job just generally of taking care of our environment, that's part of this as well," Wright said. "So hopefully these young people today will take their kids out [in the future] and keep taking care of these natural resources."
The annual took place from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with masked volunteers splitting up into about a dozen groups to tackle sections of the 10-mile stretch of the river that flows through the city and serves as the main outlet for storm water drainage for the City of Brentwood and surrounding communities.
Wright said that they were unsure how many people would show up for this year's event given the ongoing pandemic, but added that the huge outpouring of volunteers willing to take care of their own community was exactly what the communities of Brentwood and Williamson County are about.
The more than 130 bags of waste collected included everything from plastic bottles, food wrappers, scrapes of metal, tires and chairs. The trash was then transported to the county landfill by way of a truck and trailer provided by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The City of Brentwood and Keep Williamson Beautiful, the volunteer division of the Williamson County Solid Waste Department and an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, were also partners on the effort, supplying everything from trash bags to gloves and bottled water.
More information about the Rotary Club of Brentwood including membership opportunities and future events can be found here.
