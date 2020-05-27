The Rotary Club of Brentwood Tennessee has postponed the 2020 Brentwood Rotary Golf Classic, now rescheduled for Sept. 21.
According to their website, the 4th annual tournament will take place at the Brentwood Country Club and will feature 32 teams. The tournament proceeds benefit partners Graceworks Ministries, Saddle Up! and Brightstone.
The tournament was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and according to a news release. More changes in the format of the tournament could develop to adhere to future public health and safety recommendations.
"Our main concern with this event will be the safety of our guests and players on that day," the news release reads. "We will follow strict guidelines to assure everyone can relax and have a fun day of golf. We think we have some surprises for the players that will make this a unique event and one everyone can safely enjoy."
