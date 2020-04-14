The 2020 NFL Draft is still on schedule, though virtually, leaving a new group of Williamson County prospects hoping to latch on in the NFL.
This year's class has three from the same high school team and one that played football locally.
Florida WR Van Jefferson (Ravenwood)
The premiere prospect from Williamson County in this draft is Jefferson, a former Raptors star who played in the SEC (Ole Miss before a transfer to Florida) and has NFL bloodlines.
The son of former NFL receiver and current Jets receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, Van Jefferson had 657 yards and 6 touchdowns in his senior year with the Gators.
The receiver learned at the NFL Combine that he had a Jones fracture in his foot that required surgery. This could knock him down draft boards a bit in a deep receiver class, but he's still expected to be a Day Two or early Day Three pick.
NFL's Lance Zierlein says this of the wideout.
"[Jefferson is a] versatile, skilled receiver who has played all three receiver spots but is likely to do most of his damage from the slot," Zierlein wrote. "Jefferson has average size and won't run away from quality man coverage, but he will separate from it with premium route-running and unique looks and angles that keep cornerbacks on their heels.
"He needs to prove he can deal with NFL size and strength banging on him at the catch point. Jefferson is a pro-ready receiver whose skill level and competitive nature outweigh average explosiveness and he should find quick work as a WR3/WR4."
Draft Range: 3rd or 4th Rounds
Teams interested: Water Football notes that the Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, checked in on Jefferson at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. The site says he also met with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears at the Combine. Others no doubt will have interest.
Tennessee State WR Chris Rowland (Ravenwood)
Chris Rowland enters the 2020 NFL Draft as being one of the grandest overlooks in all of the process.
He's not gotten a lot of looks from teams early, but the 2019-20 Black College Football Hall of Fame winner received this praise from NFL Network host Steve Wyche.
"No combine invite but one of the most electric small school players in the country," he shared on Twitter March 27. "Tennessee State WR/returner Chris Rowland. No Pro Day or visits. Let’s see which teams do their homework on this potential game breaker."
Rowland was one of FCS's biggest playmakers last season and doubles as both a receiving and returning threat. He was also the OVC Player of the Year.
He had an eye-opening 1437 yards receiving last year and 8 touchdowns, and had 166 yards and a touchdown on returns.
Rowland will likely be waiting for a late Day Three call or could hope to latch on with a team as an undrafted free agent.
Draft Range: 6th or 7th Round, UDFA
Tennessee State RB Seth Rowland (Ravenwood)
Another formidable Tiger last season was Chris' older brother, Seth Rowland, a running back for TSU.
He rushed for 432 yards and three touchdowns with the team last season and averaged 5.7 yards a carry.
Seth Rowland, like his brother, will be hoping to hear his name called in one of the draft's later rounds, and could go the way of undrafted free agency to latch on with a roster.
Draft Range: 6th or 7th Round, UDFA
Austin Peay RB Prince Momodu (Brentwood Academy)
Former Brentwood Academy running back Prince Momodu is trying to be the next Eagle to make it to the next level.
Momodu had 382 yards and five touchdowns last fall in a crowded backfield.
Momodu's best shot to make the league will likely come as a Day Three pick or as an undrafted free agent.
Draft Range: 6th or 7th Round, UDFA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.