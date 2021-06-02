Williamson County Schools has unveiled its list of 2021 WillCos nominees, highlighting the best of county sports.
The ceremony will take place June 15 at The Factory at Franklin, with an in-person event returning after last year's virtual format due to COVID-19. The red carpet will begin at 5:30 p.m., while the ceremony will start at 7.
Below are this year's nominees, courtesy of WCS.
Baseball
Blake Bevis, Ravenwood
Hunter Davis, Fairview
Lucas Kocian, Ravenwood
Ethan McElvain, Nolensville
Girls Basketball
McKenzie Cochran, Page
Kate O’Neil, Franklin
Amelia Osgood, Brentwood
Lili Wilken, Page
Boys Basketball
Nick Dang, Ravenwood
Reed Kemp, Franklin
Kennedy Pendergrass, Fairview
John Windley, Brentwood
Girls Bowling
Molly Austin, Brentwood
Riley Garretson, Franklin
Rachel Johnson, Franklin
Maddie Yates, Franklin
Boys Bowling
Brian Keener, Franklin
Jake Littlejohn, Centennial
Frankie Negron, Centennial
Drew Whalen, Franklin
Girls Cross Country
Alyssa Andrea, Fairview
Jayne Halterman, Independence
Kaitlyn Vanderkolk, Brentwood
Leigh Walters, Page
Boys Cross Country
Nick Beattie, Nolensville
Hudson Hurst, Franklin
Ryan Keeton, Fairview
Kevin Vanderkolk, Brentwood
Football (Defense)
Junior Colson, Ravenwood
John Howse, Brentwood
Caleb Jolley, Summit
Grant Reeder, Nolensville
Football (Offense)
Connor Beavon, Franklin
Jaxson Campbell, Independence
Destin Wade, Summit
Walker Merrill, Brentwood
Football Player of the Year
Connor Beavon, Franklin
Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood
Cade Granzow, Brentwood
Destin Wade, Summit
Girls Golf
Brooke Brummett, Brentwood
Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin
Shelly Jang, Ravenwood
Claudette Runk, Summit
Boys Golf
Harrison Akers, Franklin
Colin Alexander, Ravenwood
Grant Clark, Page
Troup Wallace, Brentwood
Girls Soccer
Meghan Carlson, Centennial
Nora Henderson, Ravenwood
Emma Shields, Franklin
Maison Wells, Brentwood
Boys Soccer
Nick Dang, Ravenwood
Grayson Dugan, Page
Ryan Hayes, Brentwood
Bradley Whelan, Franklin
Softball
Elena Escobar, Summit
Josey Polk, Page
Morgan Salmon, Brentwood
Avery Wissmar, Ravenwood
Girls Tennis
Kaitlin Ly, Brentwood
Lisa Messier, Franklin
Grace Stout, Ravenwood
Lauren Terry, Fairview
Boys Tennis
Skylar Cronk-Polston, Fairview
Patrick Delves, Ravenwood
Donovan Janicek, Brentwood
Jackson Stone, Ravenwood
Girls Track
Elise Dobson, Nolensville
Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood
Hollan Powers, Brentwood
Leigh Walters, Page
Boys Track
Ryan Keeton, Fairview
Patrick Lama, Franklin
Gabriel Robinson, Ravenwood
Sam Sullivan, Brentwood
Volleyball
Destiny Cherry, Summit
Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood
Charley Fulton, Nolensville
Lauren Starcke, Nolensville
Girls Wrestling
Nevaeh Brinson, Summit
Livia Kelingos-Spain, Fairview
Erica Moore, Brentwood
Baylee Peterson, Independence
Boys Wrestling
Alex Ables, Centennial
Riley Bennett, Fairview
Riley Lippincott, Nolensville
Tanner Willett, Independence
Female Athlete of the Year
Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood
Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood
Hollan Powers, Brentwood
Leigh Walters, Page
Male Athlete of the Year
Riley Bennett, Fairview
Nick Dang, Ravenwood
Reed Kemp, Franklin
Destin Wade, Summit
Female Sports Coach of the Year
Barbara Campbell, Brentwood Volleyball
Jessica Mancini, Ravenwood Soccer
Jenny Stevenson, Summit Softball
Brett Young, Nolensville Volleyball
Male Sports Coach of the Year
Nate Clapp, Page Soccer
Brian Coleman, Summit Football
Ron Crawford, Brentwood Football
Bubba Derrick, Fairview Wrestling
Female Sports Team of the Year
Brentwood Track
Brentwood Volleyball
Nolensville Volleyball
Ravenwood Soccer
Male Sports Team of the Year
Brentwood Football
Fairview Wrestling
Ravenwood Tennis
Summit Football
Cheer
Maggie Carlisle, Summit
Abby Jordan, Brentwood
Laurel McLaughlin, Ravenwood
Jessie Mei Merrill, Franklin
Dance
Addie Bonner, Brentwood
Kat Burchell, Centennial
Olivia Pottmeyer, Ravenwood
Media Student of the Year
Stuart Beaton, Brentwood
Rien Griggs, Page
Sarah Scott Cook, Franklin
Sam Wilde, Independence
Other awards to be announced that night:
WCS Sports Conference Student Athlete of the Year
Multi-sport Athlete of The Year
John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award
WCS Sports Conference Sponsor of the Year
WCS Sports Conference Courage Award
WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division I
WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division II
