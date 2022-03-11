Monday's 15th annual Jeffrey Steele & Friends fundraiser concert at The Franklin Theatre raised $150,000 in funds, per a press release.
The proceeds will support overlooked and at-risk youth in Middle Tennessee and beyond in the memory of Steele’s son Alex LeVasseur, who passed away in 2007.
“We’ve been blown away with your generosity over the past fifteen years," the LeVasseur family said in a statement. "We have raised over $1.5 million to help nonprofits in our area who are championing our youth and the kids of our community and in other neighborhoods and communities across the country to share Alex’s love and light to those who need it most."
With help from the Jeffrey Steele & Friends events, The Alex LeVasseur Memorial Fund has been able to build partnerships and lend support to many youth focused organizations including: the YMCA of Middle Tennessee and their Y-CAP programs which help at-risk youth, The Beat of Life and their youth based music programing, The Skate Park Project a nonprofit led by Tony Hawk to support the building of skateparks across the country in the most vulnerable populations, and so many more places, per the release.
Steele and his family made grants from the Alex LeVasseur Memorial Fund to three non-profits during the evening festivities.
Two of those grants included $100,000.00 checks to both The Skatepark Project helmed by Pro Skater Tony Hawk and The Beat of Life, a Nashville-based non-profit using the healing power of music to support our most vulnerable populations. The release says these grants will continue their work and partnerships with these organizations over the next five years.
The event also supported One Pedal At A Time (O.P.A.A.T), a non-profit organization that is focused on suicide awareness and prevention.
The evening was hosted by Steele & his daughter Casey LeVasseur and included performances by Paul Overstreet, Lit, Ira Dean, Billy Dean, Darryl Worley, Silence X Noise, CJ Solar, Bridgette Tatum, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Steele himself.
