After 15 seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Austin Peay football program made the move to the Atlantic Sun Conference this offseason.
The Govs will be making their ASUN debut this fall in a conference that has been full of upheaval during the last few seasons. Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, and Jacksonville State all joined the league in 2021, while Kennesaw State and North Alabama made the move from the Gulf South this year.
With a conference full of new faces, the top of the ASUN hierarchy could be up for grabs this season.
2021 Recap
2021 was an up-and-down season for the Govs. They started off the season ranked No. 25 in the country, moved up to No. 17 after knocking off No. 18 Chattanooga on the road in the opener, and hung around the top-25 for two more weeks after a loss at Ole Miss and a win over Morehead State.
Then, Austin Peay managed to four of their next five outings to plummet out of the national rankings and fall under .500 overall and in conference play.
But they closed out the season with three consecutive wins, all against OVC opponents (Eastern Illinois, Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech) to finish 6-5 overall and third in the conference with a 4-2 OVC record.
Key Additions
A lot of talent left Austin Peay in the offseason (more on that below) but the Govs also brought in some intriguing players for the upcoming season.
Graduate transfer Mike DiLiello will be in the mix at quarterback. The Middle Tennessee transfer often lined up in the wildcat package for the Blue Raiders last season, compiling 531 total yards and seven total touchdowns, six of which came on the ground.
Preseason All-ASUN defensive lineman Chuck Manning is also expected to make an impact. In 2021 he was named third-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at North Carolina Central. He collected 5.5 sacks during his three seasons there.
Key Losses
All-OVC quarterback Draylen Ellis took the trip down I-24 to Nashville and will be Tennessee State's starting quarterback this season. In 2021, Ellis was named a Sophomore All-American after passing for a league-best 2,626 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Fellow Sophomore All-American defensive lineman Terrell Allen also transferred to TSU after racking up five sacks and a league-high 11 tackles for loss as the team's top pass rusher.
OVC Defensive Player of the Year Kobe Perry and AP All-American Johnathan Edwards graduated after the 2021 campaign. Perry was all over the field last season, notching 85 tackles eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three pass breakups.
Edwards was solely responsible for nine of the Govs' FCS-best 26 takeaways in 2021. Edwards picked off a team-best seven passes and added on two fumble recoveries.
Players to Watch
Austin Peay lost four of their five All-Americans during the offseason, but Freshman All-American Drae McCray is back. McCray was electric out wide for the Govs with 53 receptions for 882 yards and eight touchdowns.
Joining Manning and McCray on the preseason All-OVC team is defensive back Shamari Simmons. Simmons tallied four interceptions and made 50 tackles as part of a stingy defense last season.
The Govs will also be stout on special teams. Kicker Maddux Trujillo was voted preseason all-conference alongside Manning, McCray, and Simmons, and punter Matt Rigney landed on the FCS Punter of the Year watchlist.
Predicted Finish
The Govs open up the season on national TV as they face Western Kentucky on the rode this weekend on CBS Sports Network. They also close out the regular season with a visit to Alabama which will air on SEC Network+.
But in between those two looming matchups stands a lot of winnable games. APSU was voted to finish fifth in the OVC preseason poll, but a winning record in conference play seems achievable.
The toughest test will come in the final ASUN game of the regular season as they head to preseason favorite Kennesaw State, led by former Pearl-Cohn quarterback Xavier Shepherd.
A repeat of last season's 6-5 record seems most likely, with a 4-2 conference record once again in play.
