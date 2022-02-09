North America’s newest professional hockey league is coming to Nashville.
3ICE, a 3-on-3 professional ice hockey league consisting of six teams with six skaters and one goalie, kicks off its inaugural season in June with Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 6 as one of the stops on its nine-week schedule.
The league announced on Tuesday an international multi-platform media rights agreement with ESPN, with the network carrying all 52 games over the nine-week season on ESPN Play, WatchESPN, ESPN Player (Europe, Africa, Middle East) and ESPN on Star+ (Latin America).
This is in addition to preexisting broadcast deals with CBS Sports, TSN and RDS.
"This is a fantastic agreement for our league, we could not be more excited to partner with a network like ESPN to help showcase the speed, skill and flat-out excitement of 3ICE to the entire globe," 3ICE's Founder & CEO E.J. Johnston said in a release. "We cannot wait to be a part of ESPN's family of content and look forward to delivering the best part of hockey and a truly unique experience to the world through their platforms."
Teams will not have affiliations by city but rather by sponsors, and games will consist of two eight-minute halves, a running clock, no penalties (only penalty shots) and no intermissions.
The first eight weeks of the season will feature bracket-style tournaments featuring all six teams competing in three first-round games followed by two semifinal games and a tournament final.
The final week of the season will consist of a six-team playoff and league championship held in Las Vegas.
Listed below are the league’s six hockey Hall of Fame head coaches:
- Guy Carbonneau— a three-time Selke award winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion, former head coach of Montreal Canadiens (2006-09) and Canadian National Team (2017)
- Grant Fuhr— a six-time NHL All-Star, five-time Stanley Cup champion, Vezina Trophy winner (1988), Jennings Trophy winner (1994)
- John Leclair— a five-time NHL All-Star, one-time Stanley Cup champion, U.S. Olympic Tournament All-Star (2002)
- Joe Mullen— a three-time NHL All-Star, three-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time Lady Byng award winner, was the first American-born player with 500 career goals and 1,00 points
- Larry Murphy— a six-time NHL All-Star, won four Stanley Cups with the Penguins and Red Wings, is the fifth-highest scoring defensemen in NHL history
- Bryan Trottier— a nine-time NHL All-Star, won seven Stanley Cups (six as a player), won a Calder (1976), Art Ross (1979), Hart (1979), and Conne Smythe (1980) awards, former head coach of the New York Rangers
2022 3ICE schedule:
Week 1: June 18 - Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Week 2: June 25 - Magness Arena, Denver, CO
Week 3: July 2 - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI
Week 4: July 9 - Giant Center, Hershey, PA
Week 5: July 16 - Budweiser Gardens, London, ON, Canada
Week 6: July 23 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
Week 7: July 30 - Centré Vidéotron, Québec City, QC, Canada
Week 8: Aug. 6 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Week 9: Aug. 20 - Playoffs & championship at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV
