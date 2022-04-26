Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6 from 5 to 10 p.m. with an expansive lineup of food vendors, per a release.
The following 32 options will be on tap for the festival (map above):
- Tennessee Cobbler Co.
- Bill's Hot Fish & Chicken
- Chivanda
- Grilled Cheeserie
- Roscoe's Smoked Bar-B-Que
- Spread Em
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Retro Sno
- Yayo's OMG
- Jay's Chicago
- Smokin' Buttz
- Southern Spoon
- Jordan's Barbecue & Catering
- Nashville Chicken & Waffles
- Moosic City Fish & Chicken
- SJ Weatherby
- The Snack Bar
- Whisk and the Whimsy
- Delicias Colombianas RR
- Blue Monkey Shaved Ice
- Tennessee Tater Cakes
- The Mac Shack
- Changkham Sushi Street Food
- Changnoi Thai Lao Fusion
- Bradley's Creamery
- Love Bus
- Bob's Fish Fry
- M.L. Rose Craft Burgers
- ItZ A Philly Thing
- Bubbled Up
- Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream
- Banh Mi & Roll Factory
As Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family friendly tradition since 2011 and is the primary fundraiser for the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), a nonprofit organization that says it helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.
“We are thrilled to return to Bicentennial Park on May 6 following scheduling changes the past two years,” said Amy Gray, Recovery Court Board Member and Marketing & PR Manager for the event. “As always, admission is free and open to the public, though donations are appreciated and will be accepted at the Recovery Court’s two welcome tables.”
In addition to 32 food vendors, the event is supported by numerous corporate and individual partners, including United Community Bank.
“We could not be more pleased to have United Community Bank as our presenting sponsor,” said Recovery Court Board President Jeff Moseley. “These types of partnerships ensure the long-term viability of Recovery Court, bringing resources and energy to fuel our mission as we assist participants to beat addiction, reunite with their families and return as productive members to the community. We look forward to a long relationship with United Community Bank in bettering our community.”
Greenville, S.C.-based United Community Bank, which acquired Reliant Bank in 2021, says it entered the Middle Tennessee market with the goal to keep and strengthen Reliant’s ties in the community.
“We’re happy to be part of a great event that is not only a fantastic day for the entire community, but one that supports a cause that is so important,” said United Community Bank Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton. “We look forward to this being the first of many community partnerships in the Middle Tennessee area.”
The funds raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable Recovery to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment and supervision they need to successfully manage their recovery. Since its first class in 2004, more than 250 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles.
“These programs are essential to helping our neighbors and neighborhoods. I encourage other businesses to join us in our efforts,” said DeVan Ard, United Community Bank Tennessee State President. “It really does make a difference to support the place you call home.”
For more information about the event, visit: facebook.com/EatTheStreetFest.
