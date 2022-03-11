Since 1991, 3rd and Lindsley has hosted a broad array of musicians in its uniquely shaped room off Lafayette Street. Amid a wave of shakeups in the local independent venue business, 3rd and Lindsley owner Ron Brice says that he’s looking for a new space for the club.
According to a report from Nate Rau at Axios, the owner of the property has filed a proposal with the Metro Planning Department. If it’s approved, the building could eventually be redeveloped as an apartment complex. A change isn’t imminent; Brice explains that his lease isn’t up for a couple of years. He also notes that he’s got a potential deal worked out to move into Wedgewood-Houston. There’s no word on whether the venue would be renamed to mark the geographic shift.
The venue has been a home for a striking variety of artists and bands. Lightning 100 broadcasts its long-running Nashville Sunday Night program from 3rd and Lindsley, and the place became the new home for revered Western swing outfit The Time Jumpers when the crowds they drew started overwhelming the Station Inn. Years ago, 3rd and Lindsley was being called “the last of the seated venues”; a couple more have sprung up, but Brice & Co. have stuck to their guns since they converted the place from a Mexican restaurant.
