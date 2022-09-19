Seventy-nine Williamson County Schools students have been named National Merit Semifinalists.
This is the highest number ever for WCS, who saw 72 finalists in 2021, 52 in 2020 and 53 in both 2019 and 2018.
"I just want to congratulate all the students and commend them on their hard work," WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said in a news release. "This accomplishment will open many doors, and we are very proud of these semifinalists and their teachers and staff who have helped them along the way."
According to WCS, finalists will be notified in February and will be vetted to determine the Merit Scholarship winners.
Students are judged based on a qualifying test and application that details a student's academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they have received.
"The foundation for this type of success really starts in elementary school and builds upon itself all the way through high school," WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb said. "We are so proud of the success of our students with this most recent achievement."
The full list of WCS's National Merit Semifinalists is listed below:
Brentwood High
- Audrey Aulino
- Lukas Bowman
- Logan Brownfield
- Jesse Cai
- Colin Carpenter
- Rhys Clark
- Owen Coulam
- Brent Driver
- Dhuhaa Fazili
- Raymond Gardocki
- William Hong
- Angela Huo
- Morgan Koerlin
- Nathan Lee
- Grace Lu
- Molly McMullan
- Reagan Nelson
- Landon Parker
- Corinne Porada
- Nihar Sanku
- Luca Santilli
- Zachary Villaruz
- Amy Xu
- Elaine Zhang
Centennial High
- Presley Anderson
- Sean Beyer
- Emma Burrell
- Keira Yocum
Franklin High
- Aidan Culp
- Leah Gallers
- David Haskins
- Joshua Murray
- Jack Parker
- Kaylin Schaefer
- Townsend Schultz
Independence High
- Ava Gordon
- Kyler King
- Rylee Lent
- Nathaniel Martinez
- Dalton Shults
- Lillian Valk
Nolensville High
- William Flanigan
- Darsh Khandelwal
Page High
- Bryson Boone
- Josef Dosch
- Abigail Koczaja
- Broderick Labott
- Cynthia Liang
- Pharris Livingston
- Elijah Ray
- Merissa Smalley
- Paxton Whitehead
Ravenwood High
- Gauri Adarsh
- Tyler Allison
- Emily Barnes
- Thomas Bork
- Varun Bussa
- Lana Cartailler
- Ann Dickerson
- Sharada Ghantasala
- Grace Gstell
- Megan Hopfensperger
- Andrew Kim
- Joshua Liu
- Shiv Mehta
- Ayush Mishra
- Ella Montgomery
- Matthew Mueller
- Aishni Nath
- Jacob Newton
- William Parodi
- Truman Porter
- Katelyn Rowan
- Andrew Salmon
- Adwit Satyawadi
- Kaitlyn Wojtak
- Cynthia Xu
- Linda Xu
- Debra Zhang
