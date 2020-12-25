Friday morning's explosion in Nashville has impacted 911 services in Williamson County and surrounding areas as well as cell phone and internet services for some AT&T customers.
According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, 911 services are down in the county and anyone experiencing an emergency should call (615) 790-5550 or (615) 790-5801 until further notice.
The Tennessean is reporting that 911 services or direct lines to police departments have also been disrupted in Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Gallatin, La Vergne and Sumner County.
The explosion took place on Second Avenue North in Nashville at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Christmas day outside of an AT&T building at 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.
Now AT&T customers across the Southeast are reporting disruptions in services.
The explosion has caused some Williamson County law enforcement agencies, such as the Brentwood Police Department, to be on a higher alert but there are no active threats to public safety.
According to BPD Assistant Chief Richard Hickey, the department is "keeping a close eye on critical infrastructures" in the city "out of an abundance of caution."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.