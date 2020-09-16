Drug companies around the world are racing to create a vaccine for the new coronavirus. Dozens of potential vaccines are currently under development, and several companies are already running large-scale clinical trials with thousands of participants.
Federal officials are hopeful that a vaccine will become available to some people in the U.S. by the end of the year, but creating an effective vaccine is only the first step. Distributing the vaccine will also be an enormous challenge.
Cryoport, a Brentwood company that specializes in shipping and logistics for the life sciences industry and specifically gene therapies, hopes to play an important role in addressing that challenge. Cryoport’s Chief Commercial Mark Sawicki said the task will be a huge lift for the entire industry.
Every COVID-19 vaccine currently under development would need to be transported at incredibly low temperatures, ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to minus 190 degrees Celsius.
“The real challenge here isn't the fact that they're being distributed at the temperatures we're talking about. It's the volumes of vaccines that will have to be distributed at those temperatures,” Sawicki said. “Nobody in the marketplace right now has the capacity to support 1 billion doses of vaccine being distributed on a global basis.”
Sawicki estimated there are only a handful of companies like Cryoport—between six and 10—that are realistically capable of distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, and a vaccine rollout would require all hands on deck.
Those companies are adding additional capacity to meet the demand for a vaccine, but Sawicki compared it to the shortage of protective equipment in the spring.
“There wasn't enough masks in the environment period for everybody to have one, and it took time for manufacturing assets to be able to ramp up to support manufacture of masks, which is obviously a simpler endeavor than transportation at ultra cold temperatures,” he said. “It's going to take time to build that capacity on a global basis.”
The weakest link in the distribution system will likely be a shortage of freezer space for vaccine doses after they are manufactured and the temperature controlled boxes needed to transport the vaccine, according to Sawicki.
Unfortunately, the rapid pace of vaccine development also makes it hard for logistics companies like Cryoport to prepare. It’s still not clear how cold shipping containers will need to be or how the vaccines will be packaged. A compact vial in a relatively warm container could make it easier to ship, but a bulky package in a cryogenic could make it harder.
“The logistic support for COVID-19 vaccines that are part of operation warp speed are in a fluid state, and the plans are far from done,” Sawicki said on a conference call in August. “Unfortunately, there still is a significant amount of confusion around the coordinated vaccine rollout in the United States.”
Cryoport had plans to expand is distribution capacity even before the discovery of the new coronavirus. The company has a relatively small market share for the entire pharmaceutical distribution industry, but it is the dominant player for gene therapies.
Sawicki said the number of gene therapy drugs is expected to jump significantly over the next three years. That’s the main reason Cryoport acquired two companies last month. Sawicki said the company may accelerate its existing plans to acquire distribution capacity to better respond to COVID-19.
Overall, the challenge for vaccine distributors is similar to the challenge for vaccine developers. Both are trying to compress a process that would normally take years or even decades into weeks and months. As drug companies get closer to bringing an effective vaccine to the public the pressure will soon shift to companies like Cryoport that have to distribute it.
“It's one thing to support 30 or 50 patient clinical program,” Sawicki said on the August conference call. “It's quite another to figure out how to support and treat a global population.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.