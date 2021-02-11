Fans of a classic hamburger, fries and milkshake have a brand-new option beginning this week, one where virtual and reality truly come together.
Created by A. Marshall Hospitality, Burger Dandy was launched Wednesday as a virtual restaurant based out of the company’s Americana Taphouse on Main Street in downtown Franklin.
The menu features a variety of classic, nostalgic items including cheeseburgers, smashburgers, crinkle fries, grilled cheese, old-fashioned milkshakes and a selection of Southern-born bottled sodas. Burger Dandy is only available for pick-up at Americana Taphouse or through delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats).
“We felt like there was an opening in the Williamson County area for an old-fashioned burger and fries joint,” said Andy Marshall, CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality. “Burger Dandy will fill this gap while also meeting the demand by consumers for more pick-up and delivery options that has been driven by the COVID-19 market.”
The Burger Dandy virtual concept follows a nationwide trend allowing restaurants to maximize unused kitchen capacity while delivering new food options to the market.
“As with the entire hospitality industry, we were significantly impacted by the shutdowns and limited capacities caused by COVID-19,” Marshall said. “Rather than simply hoping that things get better, we went to work on how to pivot in order to maximize our kitchens, keep our staff employed and introduce the kinds of great food expected from our company.
“The coupling of Burger Dandy with Americana Taphouse was a natural fit,” he added. “Opened in 2019, Americana Taphouse has become known for our Southern takes on American classics. The addition of Burger Dandy burgers, fries and shakes offers new options for the community to enjoy at home.”
Burger Dandy items are not available on the Americana Taphouse menu and can only be ordered for pick-up and delivery. For more information, to view the entire menu and order online, visit www.burgerdandy.com.
