Burger Dandy, a retro burger and milkshake-centric concept from local restaurant experts at A. Marshall Hospitality, is now open for dine-in, delivery and pickup after its immediate positive reception operating as a virtual “ghost kitchen” out of Americana Taphouse since February 2021.
Located in downtown Franklin at the corner of First and Main, Burger Dandy has unveiled the newly transformed dining room and patio and expanded menu, adding a new-yet-nostalgic option to downtown Franklin’s bustling dining scene.
“We’re thrilled to introduce the new brick-and-mortar Burger Dandy to residents and visitors of our hometown of Franklin,” Lyle Richardson, chief operating officer for A. Marshall Hospitality, said in a press release. “We had so much fun bringing the playful, retro vibe of Burger Dandy to life with the new space. We already knew people loved Burger Dandy’s food, but the atmosphere we’ve been able to create here is just as special.”
The expanded all-American menu features a mix of popular classics and original favorites such as the Just Dandy smash burger with American cheese, Coca-Cola onions and Burger Dandy’s signature burger sauce; the Chicken Sandwich served fried with dill pickles and mayo; a Garden Burger with a hearty black bean & corn patty, cucumbers, mixed greens, pickled onion and a creamy herb dressing; a traditional Cobb Salad; and the Slaw Dog, made with an all-beef dog, house chili and house slaw.
Kid-friendly options, which are also available to “the kids at heart,” include the Lil’ Dandy, a classic smashburger on a bun, grilled cheese, hot dog and fried or grilled chicken bites. Burger Dandy’s popular crinkle-cut fries, cheese fries and chili cheese fries, as well as add-ons like Kool-Aid pickles, American cheese and bacon, are also available separately.
Not to be overshadowed by the savory options, Burger Dandy’s desserts include old-fashioned vanilla, strawberry and chocolate milkshakes and homemade cherry, apple or chocolate fried pies served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream.
For of-age diners, a selection of local and import beers and wines are available, as well as boozy milkshakes. The spiked shake flavors include Birthday Cake, made with Kahlua, vanilla bean vodka, birthday cake and sprinkles; Bailey’s Oreo with Oreos, Bailey’s Irish cream, vanilla bean vodka and whipped cream; and Bourbon Chocolate, a decadent combination of Dutch chocolate syrup, bourbon, brown sugar and Bailey’s Irish cream.
Located at 96 E. Main St. adjacent to Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy is open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For current menus, online ordering for delivery and pickup and more information, visit www.burgerdandy.com and follow @eatburgerdandy on Instagram and Facebook.
