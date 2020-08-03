High Hopes Development Center will host its 17th annual Giving on the Green golf tournament Monday, Sept. 14, at Temple Hills Country Club.
Country music singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch will serve as the honorary event chair.
“As with many institutions, High Hopes has taken a hit after temporarily closing our preschool and therapy clinics and postponing fundraisers for the safety of our staff, children and community,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development.
“Golf has been one of the few sports to continue in 2020 and our tournament gives participants the opportunity to play in a healthy, responsible manner. We are pleased to invite the community to come hit a hole-in-one for our children.”
Following registration, teams will be contacted to select a tee time between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Times will be staggered to ensure social distancing protocols are followed.
Registration includes greens and cart fee, mulligans, swag items and food and beverage, including access to a Bloody Mary tent. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to support the children at High Hopes.
For registration and additional information, visit highhopesforkids.org/giving-on-the-green.
High Hopes Development Center describes itself as a 35-year-old nonprofit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential.
