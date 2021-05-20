The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a rolling roadblock on Interstate 65 northbound in Williamson County on Thursday at 1 p.m.
The announcement was made on Thursday morning by THP in a social media post that detailed that the roadblock will take place near the intersection of Highway 96 at the 65 mile marker on I-65.
Troopers close down sections of the interstate for approximately 30 minutes as they perform a continued investigation into a previous fatal crash.
