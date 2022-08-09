Participants in the 2022 AbleVoices Summer Photography Club made impressive showings with their skills as the Williamson County Fair got underway Friday evening.
The club, which is part of the AbleVoices nonprofit that provides photography programs for individuals with disabilities as a means for self-expression, empowerment and advocacy, took home 12 ribbons in the Fair’s Cultural Arts Photography Competition.
Several of the photographers worked particularly hard this summer and submitted images to the Fair’s competition, learning the steps involved to enter the competition. These included selecting, editing, printing, labeling and mounting their photos.
“I am so proud of all of our photographers who entered the Fair competition,” Jen Vogus, founder and executive director of AbleVoices, said in a press release. “It is an honor for many of the images submitted to be recognized with a ribbon, but I’m especially happy that the fairgoers get to see our photographers’ skill and hard work and that we get to celebrate our accomplishment as a group when we visit together next weekend.”
Earning first-place ribbons at the Fair were Sami Zinni for Animals category in Amateur class and for Potpourri (abstract/special effect) category in Youth class, and Aurora Pfeiffer for Scenic/Landscapes/Seascapes category in Youth. Pfeiffer also won a second-place ribbon for Potpourri category in Youth.
Nicholas Coakley earned third place in Animals category in Amateur, while honorable mentions went to Bryant Welch, Alyssa Ray, Norman Tiedemann and Pfeiffer.
Photographers in the Photography Club spend part of the summer visiting scenic locations throughout Middle Tennessee. They enjoyed shooting a variety of subjects, according to the release.
“This summer we had an incredible group of volunteers who supported our photographers throughout the process,” Vogus said. “And we could not have accomplished this without the Tennessee Disability Coalition small grants program which allowed us to purchase iPads and DSLR cameras for our photographers to use.”
The Williamson County Fair runs through Saturday. To learn more about AbleVoices, visit ablevoices.org and follow the photo adventures on Facebook and Instagram.
AbleVoices is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on donations and wishlist purchases to provide photography programming.
