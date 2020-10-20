Acadia Healthcare last week launched a $475 million debt offering that will let it prepay a chunk of debt scheduled to come due in early 2022.
IMAC gets Nasdaq notice
The Nasdaq Stock Market has told executives of IMAC Holdings they have six months to get back in the good graces of the exchange’s Listing Qualifications Department.
Nasdaq officials last week notified Brentwood-based IMAC, which runs orthopedic treatment clinics in five states, that the bid prices for the company’s shares has been below the exchange’s $1 minimum for 30 consecutive trading days. IMAC shares (Ticker: IMAC) fell 6 percent to 83 cents Friday. They spent most of the spring and summer in a range between $1.25 and $1.75 but in late August started giving up ground they haven’t regained.
The Nasdaq’s initial grace period for IMAC, which will need to trade above $1 for 10 straight trading days. runs through next April.
