The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has been granted accreditation status by the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation program.
According to a press release sent recently by the TLEA, this status was conferred upon during a conference call meeting of the Professional Standards Committee held on April 29. The department was awarded a certificate of achievement during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) meeting held in Franklin on June 10.
To achieve accreditation with TLEA, an agency voluntarily submits to a three-year process of enhancing the agency’s professionalism and effectiveness utilizing 160 law enforcement standards and participating in a thorough on-site assessment. The standards evaluate an agency’s policies which address a variety of areas, including organizational, operational and budget management practices.
The program is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety throughout Tennessee.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office successfully accomplished TLEA accreditation by meeting criteria that measured the professionalism, organizational and overall readiness in law enforcement policy and procedures.
“The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired. We are proud to recognize the hard work of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, its staff and community leaders,” TACP President Richard Hall said.
WCSO Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said the accreditation “is a proud moment for me and the members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and I hope for the citizens that we take an oath to protect and serve. I believe being an accredited office ensures all citizens that their Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing professional service to all and will continue to strive to be the best it can be.”
The TLEA program was created under the direction and authority of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, which supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications operations.
