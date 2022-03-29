Nolensville is working Ethan McElvain into the lineup slowly.
The 2019 Class AA Mr. Baseball finalist has played intermittently for the Knights (8-5) due to a minor undisclosed injury.
“He tweaked a little something the first game of the season,” Knights coach Zach Hudson said of a 13-1 win over Shelbyville nearly two weeks ago. “He only threw, like, three innings, but he had nine strikeouts. He hasn’t done much this year, but he’s gonna be ok, though."
Hudson said Nolensville is using an abundance of caution for the Vanderbilt commit.
“It’s nothing that’s going to affect his ability to play at a high level," Hudson said. "It’s just something very minor.”
McElvain started in the Knights’ District 12-AAAA opener against Columbia (1-5) on Monday, a 13-0 win.
McElvain certainly plays at a high level.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound left-hander went 9-2 with a 0.77 earned run average, 130 strikeouts and 18 walks in 63.2 innings, one no-hitter, four one-hitters and seven complete games last year.
McElvain has been looking forward to getting back on the mound, but prides himself in being even-keeled.
“I’m eager, but I’m going to stay calm, cool and collected,” McElvain said. “Just ready to go.”
The junior transferred to Nolensville from Summit after his freshman season.
“There were quite a few (reasons), but I’d rather keep those to myself,” McElvain said.
He gave the Knights a substantial boost as soon as arrived.
“The biggest testament to him is that he just fit right in,” Hudson said. “He was never too big for his talent level. Basically, he’s just been a great teammate the whole time.”
McElvain overpowers hitters with a fastball that’s been clocked at 95 mph. He throws a four-seam and a two-seam.
His repertoire also includes a slider, curveball and changeup.
“He can command all four, which really sets him apart,” Hudson said. “I think he feels comfortable throwing any pitch at any count. When you’re throwing that hard and you have the ability to mix up your pitches at any time, it just makes it so challenging as a hitter.”
Hudson thinks that’s what makes McElvain so good.
“Another thing that makes him unique is he can really kind of make the ball do what he wants,” Hudson said. “He’s got a two-seamer that is going to have some life away from a right-handed hitter. His slider is going to break into right-handed hitters.”
McElvain tries to battle each inning regardless of the situation.
“Just compete with every pitch no matter if I’m throwing lights out or if I’m getting shelled,” McElvain said. “It’s always just throw and compete.”
McElvain and his older brother, Chris, both committed to Vanderbilt as freshmen.
Ethan is comfortable with his early decision.
“The fact that they’re a powerhouse program, they have a lot of good guys and their coaches are amazing,” McElvain said. “Their coaches don’t slack. Their coaches definitely create amazing baseball players as you could see in the past.”
Chris is projected as a fifth-round pick in lines.com’s mock draft in July, so the brothers probably won’t get a chance to play together at Vanderbilt.
“If he gets what he wants, then he’s going in the draft, for sure,” Ethan said.
Recruiting has changed so much since Hudson was a Middle Tennessee State outfielder from 2007-10.
“When I was in school, you really didn’t get recruited until your junior year,” said Hudson, a former Overton all-state player. “I think now it’s so much on just projecting ahead and they can do that. I think it’s kind of an arms race, really.
“If you’re not doing it, other people are and so if you’re a Power Five/SEC/Vanderbilt/Tennessee-type program and you’re not recruiting the best freshmen in the country, then somebody else is and you’re just missing out.”
Hudson coached Chris McElvain as a freshman in 2016 when he was a Summit assistant.
Ethan is 4 inches taller than right-handed Chris, but they both have strong competitive drives.
“The makeup and mentality are very similar,” Hudson said. “They’re once-in-a-lifetime type pitchers and I’ve been fortunate enough to coach both of them.”
Chris taught Ethan the importance of the bulldog warrior mentality.
“Nobody is going to run me off the field,” Ethan said.
Chris is the Friday night starter as a junior at fourth-ranked Vanderbilt (19-2), where he is 4-0 with a 1.95 ERA, 43 strikeouts and nine walks in 32.1 innings.
He taught his younger brother a lot about pitching, but one lesson meant the most.
“Just to have the mentality that you’ve got to win at all costs,” Ethan said. “Do anything in your power to win, but also love the people that you’re around. He loved the people that he was around, he showed them love and he cared about them tremendously, so that’s something that I live by.”
Teams covet lefties partly because most batters are right-handed.
“Lefties just kind of have more natural life to their ball, which makes it a little more challenging,” Hudson said. “Their ball just has a little more action to it.”
One of Ethan’s best performances last season came in an 18-strikeout win at Marshall County when he fired a one-hitter in an 8-0 victory.
“He was just pounding the zone and his stuff was so good that night that they just couldn’t touch him, to be honest,” Hudson said. “I think the second hitter of the game dropped a blooper in and besides that they really could not touch him.”
McElvain struck out 12 of the first 13 batters, setting the tone.
“He is everything they said he was,” Tigers coach Mike Reese told the Marshall County Tribune. “He took it to us tonight.”
Knights catcher Grayson Rains believes McElvain’s velocity, command of the strike zone and leadership abilities make him an elite pitcher.
“He knows what he’s doing up there and you can tell, and he’s really good at what he does,” Rains said. “He definitely uses his velocity to overpower everybody, but even when people start seeing it, he goes to his other pitches and it always works out our way.”
Rains’ favorite moment with McElvain came when he threw a 15-strikeout no-hitter in an 8-0 win at Giles County last season.
“It was a little nerve-racking (at the end), but I had a lot of trust in him and I know he wanted it just as bad as me so we got it done,” said Rains, who calls McElvain’s fastball his best pitch.
Independence coach Mike McLaury got an early look at McElvain during a season-opening win over Nolensville in 2021.
“He’s got a great arm and he’s a heck of a competitor,” McLaury said. “You add those two things together and you’ve got a pretty good pitcher. His breaking ball is a great pitch for him and I can’t say enough good things about him.”
McLaury said McElvain is in the same category as some of Williamson County’s top players from the past.
“He’s up there with the best of them: the Robert Hassells, the Blake Moneys,” McLaury said. “He’s in that conversation.”
Hassell was a two-time Tennessee Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year at Independence before being drafted in the first round by San Diego.
Money is a former Summit pitcher who is in his sophomore season at No. 21 LSU (15-6), where he is 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA.
Nolensville finished third in the state in 2021, the best showing in the six-year history of the program, as the Knights went 27-11.
McElvain is playing first base when he’s not pitching this season.
He hit .293 with 31 runs batted in and a .466 slugging percentage as a switch-hitter last year. He’s hitting .250 at the Knights’ cleanup hitter this year.
“He’s had some huge hits for us and he’s got really good power,” Hudson said.
Another McElvain is on the way: Evan, an eighth-grade catcher.
“He’s going to be better than me and the other one,” McElvain said. “He’s a very, very, very good catcher.”
Ethan pitched for the U.S. National 15 and under team in 2019.
Nolensville is in a new district this year with Independence, Summit, Ravenwood and Columbia due to TSSAA reclassification.
“It’s obviously a huge step up in terms of competition,” Hudson said. “All those guys run great programs, but it’s going to be fun.”
McElvain is optimistic the Knights can make another deep run despite the tougher competition as they move from Class AA to AAAA.
“I feel like we have a chance to win state,” McElvain said. “We have a great group of guys here. We’re in a little bit of a rough patch right now, but all of us collectively as a team need to play better to start winning games and to make that run.”
Hudson’s best memory of McElvain came in a loser’s bracket win over Ripley in the 2021 state tournament.
McElvain had lost a pitchers’ duel with Mr. Baseball/Tennessee commit Dylan Loy in a 4-0 setback to Pigeon Forge earlier in the day.
“Tight game and (Ethan) came up to me and said, ‘Coach, I’m good to pitch,’ ” Hudson said.
Hudson told McElvain no because he had already pitched that day.
“We’re up by one run in the last inning, he’s playing center field and a couple guys get on base,” Hudson said. “I look up at Ethan and he’s walking into the mound, basically pointing to himself saying I’m about to come in. You get goosebumps thinking about how much that meant to him, just us winning that game.”
McElvain, who stayed within the 120 pitch-count limit that day with 105 pitches, got the last two outs for the save.
“It just really speaks to his toughness, his selflessness and his ability to compete,” Hudson said.
