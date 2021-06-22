Rippavilla, the pre-Civil War home in Spring Hill that recently came under the management of the Battle of Franklin Trust, is now once again available as an event and a wedding venue.
The historic home has 98 adjoining acres with multiple event space options.
Wedding ceremonies can be held on several portions of the property depending on guest count, and receptions can be held in the courtyard or in the boxwood gardens. The property also showcases spacious fields and hills that can host both large and small ceremonies and receptions.
“We are pleased to offer Rippavilla as a wedding and event venue to expose more people to the incredibly beautiful and historic Rippavilla story,” Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson said in a press release.
As an event venue, Rippavilla will allow brides to bring in their preferred vendors.
“After working with so many brides, I know they will appreciate being able to bring in their preferred florists or caterers,” said Hannah Jacobs, Battle of Franklin Trust Event and Group Tour coordinator. “We want to do whatever we can to make the brides comfortable with their decisions on the best day of their lives.”
Items included in the rental package consist of a one-hour rehearsal, use of grounds for an engagement or bridal photography session, indoor rooms for bridal and groom parties, quality staff, parking, restrooms and access to the grounds year-round for planning purposes.
In addition to weddings, Rippavilla has access to the Ikard Center, which holds approximately 150 guests seated at round tables and is available at $500 for five hours. The amphitheater is also available for small concerts.
The cost for booking a space at Rippavilla for a full day is $3,500, and for an additional $500 couples can have the historic home opened for their guests to tour prior to their reception.
For more information, contact Hannah Jacobs at http://[email protected] or call 615-905-0687.
